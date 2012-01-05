It's Time for Depthcore

The online illustration collective Depthcore has released its latest chapter of work - this time members were challenged to create an image based on the them of Time. And this 43rd collaboration between the artists has produced some stunning work, in an array of different styles, and with some intriguing thinking behind it.

For instance, you might be drawn to the digital image making skills of Erik Schumacher, who created a radiant imaginary animal with prismatic antlers and feathers, resting on a forest floor. When thinking about the theme of time, he delved into the past and came up with the idea of creating a now-extinct deer.

'Why would an animal become extinct?' pondered Erik Schumacher.

Jonathan Wong, Joao Oliveira and Mike Harrison all chose to do typographic pieces in illustrative and street art styles, while photographer David Mascha managed to produce several atmospheric long exposure shots of rocks and ice, along with a calligraphic decorative type piece. Meanwhile, Depthcore creative director Justin Maller collaborated on a digital abstract composition with Ari Wenkle. In all there are over 80 pieces of art to check out.

Pete Harrison and Leigh Flurry collaborated on this work.

It's a fitting time to run an online group show based on the theme of Time, which follows Obsolete and Mirror in 2011. Depthcore is nearing its 10th anniversary. "The students and teenagers who once populated the group are gone, replaced by full time freelance artists, independent small business owners and focused creative professionals," says Maller. "Finding the time - the puns are endless with this theme - to create these chapters has become increasingly difficult."

Vesna Pesic's Yesterday - in red, white and blue.

The highlight artist in the current chapter is Serbian illustrator Vesna Pesic. Maller was interested in her montage approach to image creation, and she produced five pieces for Time, three of which are portraits forming the series Yesterday. "I use a mixture of drawing, photography and typography, and also Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator," she explains. "I didn't do rough sketches for these works. I knew what I wanted to say so I started playing with the materials. Making portraits was especially fun because of their characters, faces and expressions."