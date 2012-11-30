LBi on the Young Apprentice

Beyond the ill-fitting office wear, excessive use of hair gel and incessant bickering, the more observant among you may have recognised the setting for last night's episode of the Young Apprentice.

The BBC's third-annual boffin-contest setup camp at LBi's Brick Lane studio in London. Two teams of young apprentices were challenged to create an original kids’ club concept, creating a logo, mascot and website, before pitching their ideas to an uncompromising panel of corporate clients. Cringeworthy television inevitably ensued.

LBi's entrepreneurial spirit

“We were delighted to be selected to appear as experts in this episode of BBC Young Apprentice," LBi group creative director Simon Attwater said. "The entrepreneurial spirit is something we celebrate at LBi, so it was fantastic to be given the opportunity to support and inspire these young and talented individuals, and to help them bring their creative ideas to life.”

LBi weren’t allowed to directly offer the teams ideas or direction, but did advise candidates to consider areas such as the target audience for their websites and how their digital presence should integrate with social channels and work across mobile platforms. Which they mostly ignored.

Global marketing and technology agency LBi was chosen for its longstanding reputation within the industry, having worked with client such as Coca-Cola, Sony Mobile and Virgin Atlantic.