Limited-edition typographic Build poster on sale

London-based design consultancy Build is launching a pop-up exhibition of exclusive new prints this June to celebrate the UK launch of Coast Modern, an independent documentary film by directors Mike Bernard and Gavin Froome.

Build, which designed an eye-popping promotional poster for the film back in 2012, has designed a brand new screenprint (limited to a run of 100) and an "extremely limited" set of five typographic prints based around words and statements taken from the film.

You'll be able to buy the prints and Coast Modern DVD at the weekend exhibition, which kicks off at 10am on Saturday 14 June. In addition, the film will be screened from 4pm on the Saturday - with an introduction from the filmmakers, who will be at the show.

Key info

Dates : Saturday 14 to Sunday 15 June

: Saturday 14 to Sunday 15 June Open : Saturday 10am - 8pm & Sunday 12pm - 6pm

: Saturday 10am - 8pm & Sunday 12pm - 6pm Location: Mead Carney, 45 Dover Street, London, W1S 4FF

Build's original poster for Coast Modern was designed in 2012

The new Coast Modern print is limited to a run of 100