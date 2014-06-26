Make yourself more employable with the new Computer Arts

The latest issue of Computer Arts magazine (229) is a rich typographical feast for designers and type aficionados alike.

Morag Myerscough's eye-melting cover art sets the tone for this month's magazine: bursting with inspiration and insight, issue 229 is packed with all the type tips, tricks, tools and techniques you need to take your design work to the next level.

In a special report by magCulture's Jeremy Leslie, we explore why thinking like an editorial designer will sharpen your design skills across all manner of branding, editorial and corporate projects.

We look at which designers are doing it right, and bring you the hard and fast typographic rules you need to know to set the design world alight.

Upgrade yourself this summer

Also this issue, we reveal how to gain the in-demand skills that will propel your design career into the stratosphere. Whether you're a graduate entering the industry or a seasoned professional looking for a career lift, find out how to upgrade yourself this summer with our advice-packed Industry Issues piece.

And in an exciting twist, this month's entire Projects section is dedicated to a fascinating collaboration between SEA Design and Monotype - from developing the launch campaign for a new sans serif typeface, to finding suitable serifs to pair it with. It's packed with pro type tricks and inspiration - don't miss it.

Grab your print copy here, and the digital edition on Apple Newsstand (UK edition or US edition).

Elsewhere inside the issue...

The hottest new design, illustrate and motion graphics work from the global design scene

Design writer and lecturer Steven Heller pays tribute to Massimo Vignelli and explains why the legacies of our elders must be preserved long before their lives are over

We go behind the scenes at ultra-modern-minded studio MuirMcNeil

Fontsmith reveals the tools you need to design your own font - whatever your budget

How to get more value from your font folder by manipulating existing typefaces

And much, much more!

