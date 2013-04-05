The making of our redesign cover

If you haven't yet seen the news, Computer Arts has had a total redesign from the ground up, across print and for the first time, fully bespoke and interactive for iPad.

Best of all, you can try the iPad version for free with our 30-day trial.

iTunes UK: http://goo.gl/sMcPj

iTunes USA: http://goo.gl/aib83

But for lovers of tactile print (we know you're out there!) the cover of the print edition is something special, too - featuring a red foil + embossed stamp, two different graining textures on the artwork, a velvet varnish and a spot-UV for luck/

You really do have to hold it in your hands (and give it a stroke and/or sniff if you must). Check out this behind-the-scenes video for an exclusive insight into how it was made: