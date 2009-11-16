Master Special Finishes

Spot colours, varnishes and UVs can add a new dimension to a printed piece by highlighting graphic elements.

They enhance the appearance of certain areas within an image or even bump up the appearance of colours that aren't as bright as desired because of the limitations of the CMYK process.

Using the cover image of Computer Arts issue 161, designed by Jose Oliveira, as its basis, this tutorial uses the scenario of preparing a piece of artwork using one spot colour (in the multicoloured triangle at the top of the page), a UV varnish (on the triangle elements) and a textured spot UV varnish (shown as bright magenta in the tutorial graphic). You'll see how other CS Design Premium applications work with InDesign to prepare the graphics for print.

Click here to download the support files (5.2MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free