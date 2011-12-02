Memories book released

Thursday night saw the unveiling of Memories, an eagerly awaited charity book containing artwork by 144 illustrators and designers. The high quality, 182-page publication includes work by Computer Arts favourites such as Vaughan Oliver, Lawrence Zeegen, Autumn Whitehurst, Linn Olofsdottir and Deanne Cheuk – each delivering their own take on a touching story about somebody who has suffered from cancer.

Guests and artists discussing the book

Priced at just £10, every penny raised from sales will go to the charity Maggie’s Cancer Care Centres, and the launch was held at the impressively-designed Maggie’s Centre in London. Dozens of contributing artists attended to get a first glimpse of the book, and the Memories team presented a cheque for £1000, raised from pre-orders, to Bernie Byrne, head of the centre.



“I just want to thank you to everyone involved for the determination get this book out, and for those that printed it, it’s beautiful quality, it’s really lovely,” she said. “It’s a quality piece of work on all levels, it really values those people’s stories and their lives and the memories that they’ve given.”

People browsed the newly-unveiled book enjoying wine and Freedom Organic Lager

Former Computer Arts editor Garrick Webster was responsible for gathering together a dozen stories about people who have suffered from cancer, some of whom lost their lives to the disease. He worked on the project alongside designers Stuart Boyd, Antony Kitson and Rishi Sodha who briefed the 144 different artists who contributed. The stunning front cover was created by Computer Arts Collection art editor Luke O’Neill.



“It’s just come out fantastically, because everyone’s taken their own interpretation of a story and put it into an image,” said Webster. “This is an affordable and inspiring book, and every artwork has a really touching story behind it. The creativity of each artist has produced something unique and amazing in every instance.”

Stuart Boyd prepares to hand over the first £1000 raised from pre-orders of the book

The project’s print sponsor was Taylor Bloxham, and the paper sponsor was Robert Horne Group. You can order a copy of Memories here.



Read about how Memories was put together in the current issue of Computer Arts.