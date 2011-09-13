Memories Book taking pre-orders

For the last couple of years I've been working away on the Memories Book Project - putting together an exciting creative book in aid of the cancer charity Maggie's. At long last the book is at the printers and we're taking pre-orders.

Inside you'll find 12 stories written by people who've either survived cancer, or who have lost a loved one to the disease. Each story is complemented with 12 illustrations by leading creatives. The line-up includes the likes of Vaughan Oliver, Radim Malinic, Sarah Jane Coleman, Studio8, Rose Stallard, Tom Bagshaw and many more. Luke O'Neill, the art editor of Computer Arts Projects magazine supported the project by creating the front cover image.

It all amounts to a fantastic and inspiring art book at a great price. Thanks to sponsorship from printers Taylor Bloxham and the paper merchants Robert Horne Group, the Memories book has the affordable coverprice of just £10. Click the link and make your selection on the order form, and P&P will be added automatically to your order.

Guarantee your copy today and you'll not only receive an amazing book that will spark your creativity, but you'll be helping a good cause.

Here's a render of what the book will look like when printed.

The front cover of Memories was created by Luke O'Neill of Computer Arts Projects.

Digital painter Tom Bagshaw illustrated a poem about pink dolphins.

Top illustrator Radim Malinic - aka Brand Nu - is another contributor.

Nikki Farquharson created this brilliant graphic for her illustration.