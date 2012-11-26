Memories project launches new site

The Memories Book Project has relaunched its website for the run-up to Christmas 2012. Last year, the project published Memories, a book containing 12 stories and 144 illustrations by leading creatives, in aid of the charity Maggie's Cancer Caring Centres. So far the initiative has raised over £2000 for the charity but there are still books left and the aim is to shift as many as possible this December.

The new look site was designed by Antony Kitson, one of the founders of the Memories Project. "It's now based on a grid that will hopefully show off the work of our artists and present the latest stories and images in a more interesting way," he explains.

Image of the day

A new feature of the site is Memories Image of the Day - each day the team will be releasing one of the fine pieces of art found in the book. So far Andy Potts, Petra Stefankova and Simon Pemberton have featured. Image of the Day can also be followed on the project's Facebook page.

Purchase the book and inside you'll find work by Computer Arts favourites like Vaughan Oliver, Linn Olofsdotter, Chrissie Abbott, Steven Bonner, Si Scott and many more. Computer Arts Collection art editor Luke O'Neill created the Memories cover illustration. Each story written for Memories is about somebody who has battled cancer, and their courageous struggle.

Memories costs just £10 - with 100 per cent of the cover price going to charity - plus P&P. You can order a copy at the new look website - a great Xmas present, no doubt!

Crop of artwork by illustrator Simon Pemberton

Crop of artwork by Petra Stefankova