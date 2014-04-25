Movie celebrates the most radical artist of the past 50 years

Steadman gets the recognition he deserves in this latest film

From the weird to the wonderful, radical and abstract art has always had a place in our hearts here at Creative Bloq. Thinking outside of the box will always get you places and it certainly did for Ralph Steadman. Best known for his work with writer Hunter S Thompson, 'For No Good Reason' celebrates the British cartoonist's incredible style.

In the film, Johnny Depp pays a visit to Steadman, where the pair look through his incredible portfolio of work, discuss his work with Thompson and talk through his inspirations and process. It's a rare glimpse into the world of one of the most radical artists in recent years.

Directed by Charlie Paul, the film premiered in New York yesterday and will be opening nationally in the next coming weeks. We can't wait to see it ourselves, so be sure to check your local cinemas for showing times and schedueles.

Find out more about the movie over on the official website.

Will you be watching For No Good Reason? Let us know in the comments box below!