10 awe-inspiring examples of abstract art

Abstract art is a way of expressing a modified view of the world by simplifying or complicating the use of colour, shape and form. A discipline based very much on emotion, abstract art stimulates an individual's thoughts, beliefs, ideas and imagination. Here, we've found 10 amazing examples to inspire you...

01. Edvard Scott

Many of Edvard Scott's strange, beautiful illustrations are inspired by the content on public radio show Radiolab

Edvard Scott is a graphic designer and illustrator based in Stockholm. Over the years, his eye-catching work has attracted the attention of many leading brands, including Nokia, IKEA, L’Oréal, Mini Cooper, Electronic Arts, Graniph, Royal Festival Hall and Wellcome Trust. Among other things, Scott's strange illustrations are inspired by Radiolab, a public radio show about science and storytelling.

02. George Smith

Smith describes this piece, Heartbeat, as "an abstract visual exploration of aural output".

George Smith is a 29-year-old abstract digital artist, who's been creating abstract artwork for almost a decade. His surreal vision of the world is filled with overlapping layers of lines, photos, text and abstract shapes that form a unique and original point of view.

03. Constantin Majrowski

We love the added texture oil paint gives to this piece entitled In the Fog

Artist Constantin Majrowski spent a number of years studying the work of 17th and 18th century painters, exploring colour, form and light, before creating his own abstract works using oil on canvas. Painting professionally for more than 27 years now, Majrowski's work has been exhibited in private collections across Europe and the US.

04. Peter Balkov

Balkov created this eye-catching piece of abstract art

This vibrant, abstract artwork entitled 'Ride the Stars Tonight' was produced by graphic and interactive designer Peter Balkov. Specialising in web and advertising, Balkov makes use of vivid, striking colours in this personal project.

05. Stef Goovaerts

Twisted is one of many striking abstract images created by artist Stef Goovaerts

Artist Stef Goovaerts created this eye-catching abstract piece, 'Twisted', in 2011. A member of online collective deviantART, Goovaerts has an awe-inspiring portfolio full of beautiful abstract imagery and describes this piece as "twisted, just like my mind".

06. Marta Marcé

Marcé's interest lies in "the reflection of our human condition in relation to the act of painting"

This beautiful abstract painting is just one of many created by Spanish artist Marta Marcé. Perfectly controlled colours and shapes feature the occasional paint drip imperfection, revealing the human behind it. Marcé describes her style as "the balance of painting that allows the power of thought as well as the power of feeling. The capacity to reflect on our own nature, to abstract but also to feel: the rational and sensuous experience".

07. Justin Maller

Justin Maller worked with illustrator Mike Harrison to create this striking abstract piece

Justin Maller is founder and creative director of Depthcore, an international art group with an abstract focus. The talented artist created this gorgeous piece, titled Burial, in collaboration with illustrator Mike Harrison for Depthcore's chapter XLIV: Echoes.

08. Vera Molnar

Artist Vera Molnar created this piece, titled Interruptions in 1968/69

Born in Budapest in 1924, Vera Molnar's artist career began at the age of 12, when she began producing paintings of trees and nymphs. As her creativity progressed, in 1946 Molnar's focus changed to producing abstract geometrical-systematic art. And in 1968, Molnar began using computers, using them to create algorithmic paintings based on simple geometric shapes.

09. Niklas Lundberg

Lundberg used different collage techniques to create this abstract artwork

Specialising in design and illustration, artist Niklas Lundberg founded creative playground Diftype and is also a part of the Depthcore Collective. A super-talent, Lundberg's work has attracted him clients including Nissan, MTV, NBC and the Grammys. This architecture-inspired piece was created in collaboration with Ehren Kallman.

10. Lucas Zoltowski

Artist Lucas Zoltowski experiments with contrast with this abstract piece

Lucas Zoltowski is the artist behind this stunning abstract piece entitled Rise and Fall, and his DeviantArt portfolio is full of equally incredible abstract art. Zoltowski describes this piece as "an an experiment in contrasts and opposites. Light and dark, soft and sharp. Rising and falling".

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

Have you seen any brilliant examples of abstract art? Let us know in the comments below!