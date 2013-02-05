My design life: Baimu

Baimu is a graphic designer and illustrator from in Barcelona. When he got in touch to share some of his new, self-initiated work – brilliant fusions of typography and illustration – we had to get in touch with him to find out more ...

Computer Arts [CA]: Tell us a little bit about the background to these projects and how you put them together.

Baimu [B]: "These projects reflect a need to express myself as an illustrator and graphic designer – motivation to keep my skills sharp for any challenges that comes my way. The programs I use are primarily Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop, with an iMac 21, and my trusty tablet, the Wacom Intuos5.

CA: What's the creative process like for you?

B: My creative process is simple: an idea comes into my head, I draw it in my notebook – I always carry one in my pocket; it's a habit. I try to be attentive to stimuli around me, because ideas always come when and where you least expect it.

CA: How did you get into design?

B: I've always had artistic interests, ever since I was a child. I loved to draw but I tried everything: clay, origami, grafitti, calligraphy ... Until I discovered graphic design and found I could channel everything into it. I also studied graphic design in Barcelona.

CA: Who or what inspires you?

B: I love lettering and illustration – I think it all comes from my love of grafitti and calligraphy. I admire and respect designers like Erik Spiekermann, Alex Trochut, Hugo & Marie, Jessica Hische, Dana Tanamachi, Vasava Artworks ... I find inspiration everywhere – you never know where the ideas come from, so you always have to have your pencil sharpened.

CA: What's the difference between good design and great design?

B: I think the difference between a good design and a great design is dependent on the person looking at it: we can not always connect with everyone; everyone has their own opinion, and you have to respect that. I think the important thing is to be passionate and hard-working, and this will be reflected in your projects.

Check out more of Baimu's work on his Behance. And why not give him a follow on Twitter, while you're at it.