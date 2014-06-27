Mysterious neon geometric shapes are just passing through

Geometric shapes take centre stage in this New York city based street art

Forget graffiti, installations or sculpture, here is an artist that is taking street art to the next level - turning geometric shapes into slicers. Using a wide range of colours, shapes and background, this latest project will have you feeling more inspired than ever.

Known for his inventive and isometric shapes, Aakash Nihalani's street art is unlike any other. Taking his love of geometric patterns, Nihalani transforms the city of New York with his ever-expanding portfolio if exciting and unique artworks.

"I am trying to offer people a chance to step into a different New York than they are used to seeing, and in turn, momentarily escape from routine schedules," he explains. Using the walls of his home city as his canvas, it's a joy to witness his creations.

