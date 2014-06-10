New pen to draw every colour in the world?

Is the Scribble the new must-have tool for designers?

As a designer, you're always looking for new and exciting ways to improve your work and creativity. If you're a colour lover, you're going to love the Scribble; it's a pen that is designed to take the 'eyedropper' tool from Photoshop and allow you to draw with any colour you capture in the wild.

"Scribble is the first coloring device of its kind that can take the world of colour around you and transfer it directly to either paper or your favourite mobile device," they explain. "The Scribble pen and stylus pairs with Scribble+ mobile app to instantly sync every color you scan directly onto your iPhone, iPad or Android mobile device."

The pen contains a colour sensor, CMYK (and white) inks, and a (tiny) 'mixing chamber'. According to the spec sheet, there is an Arm 9 processor, Li-ion battery and a Bluetooth 4.0 unit crammed into the pen, too. So, if you're feeling restricted with the crayons in your desk, could this be your new favourite tool? And more importantly, with an incredibly ambitious spec sheet and no video evidence of the pen in action, can it possibly be real? We await the mooted Kickstarter campaign with bated breath and a raised eyebrow...

