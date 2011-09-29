Topics

New project from Mercy

The guys at Mercy were approached by Spiel magazine to design the overall identity, guidelines and style sheets for the football and lifestyle publication, which will form the basis of Textbook’s ongoing design work.

We spoke to Matt at Mercy who gave us the spiel for Spiel...

"The Spiel lads came to us full of enthusiasm, and a great eye for magazine design. We collaborated with them, producing many ideas until we final created something we were all happy with. It was quite a enjoyable process. I'd been itching to design a magazine identity and layout for some time, so admittedly I went a bit over the top with the guidelines."

"With the layout we wanted to create a flexible grid and system that was strict enough to keep each issue consistent, but also adaptable. We achieved this in a number of ways: one was introducing an issue colour, a prominent colour defined by the cover illustration which followed into the layout through the colouring of the quote copy; the use of duo toned images, and as full bleed page backgrounds."

The mag size is B5, it uses a three-column grid, and its headline typeface is Ultramagnetic, underlined.

Textbook studio in Manchester now manage Spiel's monthly design and are doing a brilliant job. The first copy is now on the streets of Liverpool or available to buy from their website

You can check out more of Mercy's work and exhibitions here

