In 1929, Rene Magritte brought us This Is Not a Pipe. 1983: Public Image Ltd whined This Is Not a Love Song. Now it's 2012 and the art, illustration and design entity Nobrow is presenting This Is Not a Pop Up Shop. And you know what, it's right. Nobrow's pop up shop is actually taking place within an existing shop - the one within the Hayward Gallery at the Southbank Centre, near Waterloo Station in London.

Detail. Ugo Gattoni will be drawing live with McBess

Nobrow has taken over the space until 29 January, filling it with its colourful and eclectic merchandise, holding bespoke events, and generally giving the place a new creative flavour. "For the whole of this week Ugo Gattoni and McBess will be drawing a huge 4.5 meter long artwork in the shop," says Nobrow co-founder Sam Arthur. "The idea is that it will be completed on Saturday so if you are in the area pop down and check them out. The level of detail is quite unbelievable - Ugo previously completed a 10 meter long drawing with a Rotring fineliner pen. It took him three months to finish."

Visitors will also be able to pick up some of Nobrow's coveted publications. The latest issue of Nobrow magazine features a double cover and is double its normal size. For the first time ever it includes comic stories alongside the usual range of illustration by Nobrow's favourite artists. On Saturday there will be a signing of Big Mother 2 - the new A3 book of artwork by Sam Vanallemeerch. You can grab prints by Patrick Hruby, Jan van der Veken and Gwenola Carrere, a concertina book by Emmanuel Kerner, leather iPad cases by Jon McNaught and Oyster card holders by Ben Newman.

"We also are extremely excited about Luke Pearson's latest Hilda book," enthuses Arthur. "Hilda and The Midnight Giant follows the adventures of its nordic heroine as she negotiates an eviction order issued by elves and discovers the mystery of the Midnight Giant. Luke's book is for all ages and this edition is the first of a series which will come out each year in a Tintin-style hardback annual with a cloth spine."

The Nobrow approach will be shared with a new generation too, as on 21 January it's holding a kids workshop entitled Time to Make a Monster. The free event will be led by Bristol artist Liam Barrett. Every kid will get to take something home with them. If you want your little ones to take part, contact the gallery and book. It seems that indeed, this is not just a pop up shop. The Nobrow takeover has plenty more to offer.