Paper art window display is more than just foxy

Everything in the window display was crafted from hand

We may live in a digital world, but our love affair with paper art has by no means diminished. Zim & Zou are one of the forerunners in the medium - producing incredible masterpieces based on animals, foods, clothing and more.

Here, they show off their skills once more with an incredible window display design. Only using paper and leather, they've created a fox den filled with trinkets, crockery and clothes. "This Carte Blanche tells the story of a fox who moved into the window with all his personal objects, showing a bit of his life and personality," they explain.

"The leather fox is living in a human interior composed with furnitures all made of paper, giving a surrealistic aspect to the scene. Each piece of the window display was made by hand." It's an incredible feat and one that will have your jaw on the floor.

Photography: Nacho Vaquero

