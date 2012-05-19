Quick-fire Q&A: Juan Miguel Marin

Computer Arts: Tell us a bit about yourself...

Juan Miguel Marin: I am an artist - that would be the short answer. Music, art and design are my biggest passion, in that order, and fortunately I've been able to experience them all at a professional level. I've done work for big brand such as H&M, awesome artists like David Byrne, and of course for little guys like myself.

CA: How would you describe your aesthetic?

JMM: My style is mostly expressive, although it could lean towards minimalism at times.

It all depends on the mood.

CA: What gets you going?

JMM: Every day that goes by means that I have a day less to live. I think about that constantly. That's plenty of motivation for me.

CA: How do you keep your work new?

JMM: I try my best to avoid trends and rather listen to what my gut tells me.

CA: What would be your 'I've made it' moment?

JMM: That's a tough one. I don't want to think that it has happened yet. I look forward to making my living doing what I love and being surrounded by people I care about.

CA: What's your favourite project in your portfolio?

JMM: Last summer I had the chance to create a series of posters for David Byrne's Bicycle Diaries Latin American release. That was lot of fun. I was able to collaborate with an artist from every city that the alternative book tour visited, and the result was a beautiful family of eight unique posters. Having creative freedom makes things a lot easier.

David Byrne's Bicycle Diaries

CA: What's your favourite colour?

JMM: Teal and orange are pretty high in the list.

CA: If you could collaborate with anyone who would it be?

JMM: It might have to be Vincent Moon. His approach and sensibility to documenting musicians is something really special.

CA: What can we expect to see from you in the coming months?

JMM: I will be pushing a film I produced called La Casa del Ritmo - A film about Los Amigos Invisibles, hopefully releasing an EP of my music project and launching some personal work in the apparel/art prints arena.

CA: Who are you most looking forward to seeing at OFFF and why?

JMM: I was really looking forward to see Catalina Estrada, her work is really beautiful.

CA: How important are events like OFFF?

JMM: It's extremely important to share with creatives and artists from around the world. These types of gatherings inspire you, challenge you and hopefully make you love even more whatever it is that you do.

Juan Miguel Marin talking about his childhood this morning at OFFF Barcelona

CA: What does Computer Arts mean to you?

JMM: I think of Computer Arts as fantastic source of real information for creatives. You share a lot of process and that's great.

CA: And finally, is there anything else you'd like to say to our readers?

JMM: Listen to your gut. A lot.

For more information and a closer look at Juan Miguel Marin's work, head over to his website.