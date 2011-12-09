Quick! Pre-order your Gifted calendar now

Glenn Garriock of FormFiftyFive and Atelier 1A fame has been busy setting up an exciting new online space for creatives: Gifted.

Part shop, part blog and part community funding platform, Gifted will be a space where artists, designers and illustrators can collaborate on creative product ideas, free from commercial restrictions - anything from prints and T-shirts to laptop stands and sunglasses.

While the full Gifted site will launch in Spring, Garriock has teamed up with 12 talented Gifted collaborators to kick-start the first joint project: a high-quality A3 lose-leaf calendar, packed with beautiful artwork from the likes of Magomed Dovjenko, Deanna Halsall and Malika Favre, and printed on the finest paper.

To make the project happen, they’re looking for 100 people to pre-order the calendar - before the Monday 12th deadline.

Malika Favre has illustrated June in Gifted's 2012 calendar

“As an early supporter of the project you’ll get some exclusive goodies,” says Garriock. As well as the 12 stunning prints featured, the first pre-100 orders will also gain exclusive access to 12 digital wallpapers for their iPhone, iPad and desktop, as well as three cool badges.

To pre-order your Gifted calendar, head over to the Gifted site now.