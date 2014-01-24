Quirky photo illustrations find a home on Instagram

We love the minimal approach to these adorable photos

Whether you love it or hate it, Instagram is a brilliant way to showcase your creative photography talents, with plenty of photographers to follow on Instagram for daily inspiration. This series is just another example of the fun you can have with the app.

Created by Ecuadorean illustrator and art director Javier Pérez, he manages to turn everyday objects and food into clever minimalistic photo illustrations that we have completely fallen in love with.

If you love them just as much as we do, you'll be pleased to know that you can actually purchase prints of some of his best work over on his Society 6 shop. Follow him on Instagram today!

[via This is Colossal]

