Standout moments from OFFF 2012 so far

It's been a busy day here in Barcelona - here are some of our highlights from Friday's OFFF 2012...

A standout moment was catching up with super-cool Germany-based “design addicts” Sehsucht. We’ve been fans of their work for ages and they didn’t disappoint, showcasing some awesome new work for Lamborghini during their talk (for which they called in the driver from The Fast and the Furious and helicopter guy from Top Gun. Like you do...) Find out what happened when we met them, and pick up a copy of Computer Arts for our in-depth interview.

Sehsucht's Pictoplasma 2012 opening titles

Fantasy Interactive delivered a blinding talk first thing this morning, offering technical advice for working with clients and designing interactive infographics, while talking through some of their favourite recent projects for the likes of Google Chrome and The History Channel. We caught up with them afterwards - you can read our interview with FI here.

Neosbrand told us why Milton Glaser and the Sid Lee creative team would be at their dinner table...

And Yuko Shimizu based her talk on Paul Arden’s book It's Not How Good You Are, It's How Good You Want to Be. She worked for 11 years in PR before becoming an illustrator. The lesson? It’s never too late to do what you want to do.

It's a running theme here at OFFF 2012, also picked up by multitalented creative James Victore, who pointed out that "a guitar player doesn't ask marketing what song to write." We caught up with him before he took to the stage...

James Victore rethought the typical motivational posters onsite at the NYC Department of Probation

Meanwhile, innovative London-based partnership Hellicar & Lewis served up a talk that was as inspirational as it was refreshing. Opensource is at the heart of everything they do for five key reasons – we spoke to them today, so stay tuned to find out why...

Visual artist Memo Atken and CA-favourites ilovedust also took to the stage, as did Nico Casavecchia - another talented creative who produces beautiful animations (we’ll be posting our catch-up with him shortly) and long-time OFFF fan...

Nico Casavecchia showcasing some of his brilliant work at OFFF2012

...Like Joshua Davis, who’s here for the tenth year and received the biggest cheer of the day. We watched an awesome talk from him this evening that covered: using turpentine aged nine, how he’s expanding his creative sandbox (using stained glass windows for inspiration to create screenprints) and, randomly, carpet design on acid. (Also: Flash is dead in case you didn’t know, and you’ll find his phone number in the bathroom.) He also talked about the advantages of failing and showcased some very cool work with Deadmau5.

Joshua Davis getting hands-on at OFFF2012

During the day we also found time to show up at the ‘pig party’ – a Carlitos Y Patriia DJ set complete with pig masks and snouts galore, but that’s another story...

Checking out the pig party at OFFF

Keep your eye on the site for more details of what we’ve been up to - we have tons of profiles and quick-fire Q&As coming up. And pick up a copy of Computer Arts to catch our in-depth interviews with the coolest creatives we’ve talked to over the last few days.