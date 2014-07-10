TEN collection: New PSD to download today

Now in its third season of its educational and creative art campaign TEN, stock library Fotolia continues to make digital art accessible to everyone, and to promoting digital artists from around the world.

Every second month, Fotolia brings together two internationally acclaimed artists – one photographer and one graphic artist – to collaborate on a joint piece of art. The art piece reflects their different cultures and artistic backgrounds, and reveals their unique vision of the future.

TEN’s third artist duo is made up of two self-taught artists: German photographer Paul Ripke, and British digital illustrator Nick Ainley. And their piece, Surf in the City, rides the tide of where mythology and technology meet.

Creative process

Photographer and urbanite, Paul Ripke, wanted to create a piece “that represents the city of Hamburg from a futuristic point of view.” The scene depicts a post-apocalyptic city with an eerie calmness. Movement is present everywhere – in the waves, the surfer in mid-air, the sails in the distance… and yet, everything seems to be frozen in time.

“Collaborating is very entertaining, especially when your respective styles are different," says illustrator Nick Ainley,. We had a lot of fun with this international project,” he says. “Working with a photographer like Paul Ripke was an offer I couldn’t refuse.”

You can see the artists’ creative progression, from the day they met, to the unveiling of the final artwork, in this making-of video:

Free PSD - today only

The PSD file of Surf in the City, complete with layers, filters, camera settings, and other materials used, such as photos taken by Paul Ripke and Fotolia images used to create the piece, is available for free download today only, by going to www.tenbyfotolia.com.

The photos used to create the artwork, as well as 10 other shots will also be for sale on www.fotolia.com.