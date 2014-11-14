Top branding secrets from the world's leading design agencies

Hot off the press: Computer Arts issue 234 is on sale – and if you're interested in branding, it's not to be missed.
Find out how the likes of Pentagram, Wolff Olins, SapientNitro, Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv, SomeOne and Pearlfisher tackle the dark art of brand strategy, and how the world’s leading agencies transform their brand insights into brilliant design – that works.
Plus: discover why the world's top design agencies are ripping up traditional brand guidelines to give clients more freedom.
Also inside Computer Arts issue 234:
- The Dieline's Andrew Gibbs reveals four global packaging trends to watch in an exclusive report for Computer Arts
- How to crowdfund your creative projects: raise the cash to get a new venture off the ground with CA's expert guide
- Bruno Maag explains why releasing fonts on a trial basis could help emphasise the value of type in the design process
- Design better infographics – behind the scenes on Human After All's "magazine to change the world"
- D&AD president Mark Bonner on why disciplines are dead and how it pays to blur creative boundaries
- Speed up your corporate identity design process in nine steps
- Plus: the hottest new design, illustration and motion work from the global design scene, and more...