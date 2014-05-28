Traditional toy gets a typography treatment

Typography takes centre stage with this beautifully crafted traditional toy

Typography and lettering can make all the difference when it comes to product design. However, making it the main focus of a product will catch the eye of almost any designer. This latest toy from Sugar For All will have creatives and typographers in a spin.

The two spinners are part of the series 'Wooden Objects with Lettering', enabling this hand-made illusion to hark back to a time of no technology and good old fashioned, simple toys. Crowned by the typographic influence of black letter, it's a gorgeous design all round.

The team have also come up with a wide range of products for the 'Wooden Objects with Lettering' that almost any typographer will fall in love with. Sleek, simple and beautifully crafted, this a toy that any age will love to own.

Find out more about the Typo Spinners over on Sugar For All.

Have you seen a type toy that you think we'd love? Let us know in the comments box below!