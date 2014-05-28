Traditional toy gets a typography treatment

Typography and lettering can make all the difference when it comes to product design. However, making it the main focus of a product will catch the eye of almost any designer. This latest toy from Sugar For All will have creatives and typographers in a spin.
The two spinners are part of the series 'Wooden Objects with Lettering', enabling this hand-made illusion to hark back to a time of no technology and good old fashioned, simple toys. Crowned by the typographic influence of black letter, it's a gorgeous design all round.
The team have also come up with a wide range of products for the 'Wooden Objects with Lettering' that almost any typographer will fall in love with. Sleek, simple and beautifully crafted, this a toy that any age will love to own.
Find out more about the Typo Spinners over on Sugar For All.
Have you seen a type toy that you think we'd love? Let us know in the comments box below!