Typographic mural provides inspiration for gym goers

Albert Einstein proves an unlikely inspiration in this typography mural

Wall murals can brighten up almost any room and provide the kind of inspiration you need to start the day. There's been some incredibly cool design office murals as well as some breathtaking typography murals and this creation from Formoda showcases the kind of work that works well on the walls.

"The typographic wall was for a company called 'Collegiate' who are a student accommodation client of ours at Formoda," explains designer Ashley Cox. "The walls have gone into a number of student accommodation properties around the country and I believe are planned to go into more that are currently being built.

"They are motivational quotes for gym users to read and be inspired by when using the gym equipment." Using quotes from the likes of Albert Einstein and Oscar Wilde, this typography mural is sure to push those fitness fanatics to do their very best.

