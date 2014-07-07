Typography and food combine in these delicious poster designs

Many of you will see typography as art and rightly so - the practise is one of the most creative in the entire design industry. Danielle Evans is one such typographer that crafts some of the most uplifting and inspiring works of type. Here, she puts her skills to use in an advertising campaign.

"Target devised a tasty 'Food for Thought' social media campaign to herald the opening of their Canadian stores," Evans begins. "To satisfy both Franco and Anglophone residents, phrases were devised bilingually in a myriad of food groups. The advertised Archer Farms product was subtly pictured in the top corner of each piece."

Each project rotated on Target's social media channels and proved hugely popular throughout the campaign. It's easy to see why, as Evans' effortless creativity is uniquely and brilliantly put across throughout the entire project.

