What if your favourite fonts had offspring?

What will your favourite fonts look like once they're combined?

As a creative, you'll often have a favourite font or two that are your go-to choices when it comes to designing your latest project. Typographers often take inspiration from previous offerings and this series from Paris based designer Mr Crosmo sees fonts such as Garamond, Baskerville and Din combine into one single typeface.

"The idea I tried to work with was, what would happen if reproduction between letters from different families was possible?" he explains. Sketching out the key aspects from each font, typefaces such as 'Bodini' and 'Avant-Garamont' were born that you'll either love or hate.

Whether these will go on to become the new favourite fonts in town remains a mystery but it's a fun little project that will enable you to see your old favourites in a whole new light. Take a look at The Original Mixtype offerings below.

Visit The Original Mixtype Behance page to see the more images.

