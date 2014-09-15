What's the best studio away day you've ever been on?

Every now and then it's good for everyone to get out of the studio for a bit and do something different; it's a great way to blow out the creative cobwebs and get in a bit of team bonding at the same time. But what should you do? We asked six creatives out their best days out.

Liam Fay-Fright

"We have a rather wonderful building, so a lot of our 'away days' happen a short walk downstairs, where we have a massive dining-hall-cum-gallery. We have parties, exhibitions and events that the whole agency can get involved in. We've had Haim and Damon Albarn play, and our annual Secret 7" record sleeve event has had queues snaking right round the corner."

Liam Fay-Fright is communications director at Mother.

Liz Haycroft

"When the HAA ladies began playing netball, it wasn't that hard to get the boys (including our CEO, creative directors and team of creatives) down to watch. Their cheering soon became real interest, and last summer, the 'Human League' mixed netball team was born. It's not easy, but it's a lot of fun, and afterwards we always head to the pub."

Liz Haycroft is creative development manager at Human After All and team captain of The Human League .

Jane Campbell

"One of the ultimate experiences of working for ustwo is the annual invite to the ustwo summer holiday. Previous destinations have included Wales, Sweden, Portugal and Croatia, and all had their own vibrant flavour. The holiday enables everyone from the London, New York and Malmö studios to engage with each other in the flesh. It's important to maintain strong inter-studio bonds as we grow, but just as important to give us the opportunity to let our hair down at least once a year! A company that plays together, stays together."

Jane Campbell is a studio manager for ustwo.

Jonathan Kenyon

"Vault49's greatest asset is our studio culture and the friendship we share. But that doesn't mean that good studio morale happens without effort. We close shop at the end of July, when we escape for our 'summer solstice'. Not a soul is left in the studio as we travel 125 miles north to the Catskills for some hardcore glamping, hiking, kayaking, and generally living off the grid for a few days."

Jonathan Kenyon is creative director at Vault49.

Ferran Mitjans

"Every week we do an aperitive or wine-tasting session at the atelier, and sometimes invite other professionals too. It's a way to get to know potential collaborators and new points of view, share experiences and open our minds. As a team we also go to music festivals together and vacation trips abroad, such as Mallorca."

Ferran Mitjans is a creative partner at Toormix.

Ollie Munden

"At ilovedust, we work as a team and play as a team. Whether it's our notorious Christmas dos – last year's one was a biker-gang-themed paintballing and Meat Liquor tear in Brighton – or our weekly games of football, we feel that working together is strengthened by getting together outside of working hours."

Ollie Munden is a senior designer at ilovedust.

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 230.