Wild typography applied to designer trademark

Do you think this font would work in the brand?

When creating new typography, especially experimental typography, there's no telling whether it really works unless it's applied to a particular project or brand.

Bilbao based graphic designer Txaber produced this unusual, attention-grabbing typography and applied to the Chanel brand to see if it works - we think it does. The wild aesthetic to the design envelopes the figures and brings the brand's name to the forefront. That's exactly what you want when it comes to branding and advertising.

The different colour palettes also work equally well, proving that the typography could be used in variety of styles and still make an impact. It's another brilliant design from Txaber and we can't wait to see what experiments he comes up with next.

See more inspiring work over on the Txaber website.

Liked this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Have you created a new font? Let us know in the comments box below!