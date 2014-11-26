Computer Arts wins big at the Digital Magazine Awards

Jo Gulliver was highly commended

Computer Arts has scooped Visual Arts Magazine of the Year at the Digital Magazine Awards for the second year running – with CA's Art Editor Jo Gulliver highly commended for Designer of the Year, in a tough field that included representatives from GQ, Elle, Shortlist and BBC Top Gear magazine.

The team walked away with the award following a year that's seen a succession of innovative, interactive digital cover treatments – in particular – that have pushed the boundaries of digital publishing.

Highlights include a wipe-to-reveal cover on the Money Issue to simulate the scratch-off latex finish in print; an animated 3D scene for the Innovation issue, with drones buzzing around a giant neon lightbulb; and a simulated 'glow' that could be tapped on and off to complement the Global Design issue's glow-in-the-dark print cover.

Tailored for tablet

With a slick iPad-optimised UI, bonus image galleries and plenty of extra content to give iPad readers a bespoke experience, CA's iPad edition is packed with insight and inspiration for designers – and has gone from strength to strength in 2014.

Want to try it? You can have a play, for free, with a 30-day trial. You can also now subscribe to both the premium print and interactive iPad editions in one discounted bundle, and save up to 61% in the process.

Exclusive video

Don't miss Computer Arts' exclusive Designer Series video documentaries, which are available to CA's iPad readers at the tap of a button. Having begun with the redesign in 2013, these have branched out on location interviewing legendary designer Stefan Sagmeister at Design Indaba in Cape Town and popular illustrator Jon Burgerman at OFFSET in Dublin, as well as giving a glimpse inside many of the UK's leading design agencies.

iPad readers can also enjoy the Design Matters idents that kick off each issue, the results of an open brief to talented animators and motion graphics artists from around the world to interpret the magazine’s tagline.

If you'd like to have a go, drop the Computer Arts crew a line at: hello@computerarts.co.uk with a link to your portfolio site and the subject line: Design Matters.