Yahoo! muscles in on Flickr's logo design

The 'new' Flickr logo design adds the famous the Yahoo! purple

If you're a regular user of photography site Flickr, you might have noticed something a little different over the past few days. However, if you haven't you'd be forgiven, as this difference is as subtle as it gets.

In an effort to crowbar in the reknowned identity of owner Yahoo! - who bought the site in 2005 - the original magenta 'r' has been replaced with Yahoo!'s signature purple colouring.

The original Flickr logo design with magenta 'r'

This simple change of colour has totally re-emphasised the brand, with the 'flick' now much more prominent and the 'r' taking a back seat. But what do you think? Is this a clever way of incorporating the Yahoo! brand into Flickr without steering too far away from the original design? Or is it completely pointless? Let us know!

[from The Logo Smith via Design Taxi]

Liked this? Read these!

Discover the biggest logo design trends

Download the best free fonts

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

What do you think of the redesign? Let us know in the comments box below!