You've never seen the Chinese zodiac like this before

You won't be able to take your eyes off these surreal illustrations

The Chinese zodiac is made up of an array of wonderful and unique creatures that we often witness illustrated in the traditional Chinese style. This project however, puts an entirely new spin on the zodiac animals with a weirdly wonderful flair.

Focusing on the surreal, these black and white pencil drawings were created by Brooklyn based illustrator Lu Ke. Often experimenting in ways in which she can combine the traditional with the digital, this is the perfect project to give you a taste of her style.

The animals are depicted as strange, woman-like figures, covered in jewels and expensive clothing. The sinister facial expressions only aid the project in achieving an unnerving yet beautiful aesthetic. We can't take our eyes off them and we doubt you'll be able to either.

See more illustrations from the series over on Behance.

Have you seen an inspiring illustration project? Let us know in the comments bow below!