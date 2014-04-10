You've never seen sneakers like these

Would you wear these sewn-up sneaker designs?

We creatives love to have our feet looking good, and many of us have an addiction to classic sneakers as well as being inspired by sneaker prints, inventive sneaker packaging and more.

But rather than looking back longingly at the past, here designer Chris Labrooy has taken a radically different approach to sneaker design.

Playing with colour, surface and intricate patterns, Labrooy - who best known for his amazing typography work - has designed a range of shoes made entirely of yarn. Whilst we're unsure of how comfortable they could actually be, the use of gorgeous palettes and cool typography means we want a pair, and we want them now.

See more amazing work on Chris Labrooy's website.

