Pumped-up packaging for Nike Air sneakers

It's certainly inventive but does it beat the classic shoe box design?

Packaging design for shoes and sneakers hasn't really changed much over the years. We're normally presented with a cardboard box and if we're lucky enough, it'll come with an embellishment or quirky aspect to make the brand stand out.

Nike Air is arguably one of the most popular sneaker designs ever released. Not content with a regular old shoebox, Berlin based agency Scholz & Friends - who packaged a diver's watch in a bag of water - came up with a brand new, reimagined packaging design for their favourite trainers.

Very much taking the 'Air' aspect into account, the team have placed the sneakers in an air-tight plastic bag to give the illusion of floating trainers. Highlighting the Air cushioning of the brand, this design also reduces the risk of damage when shipping. Inventive and original but does it beat the classic show box design?

See more work from Scholz & Friends on their website.

What do you make of this packaging? Let us know in the comments box below!