The watch that's sold in a bag of water

Many products make grand claims but few can demonstrate those abilities before you've even removed them from their packaging. Swimming against this current, if you'll pardon the pun, is Festina Watches, which has sanctioned the placement of its waterproof watches in a bag of water at point of sale.

The transparent packaging is filled with distilled water and the Festina Profundo watch is suspended inside. Dreamt up by Scholz & Friends, it's an ingenious solution that tells you everything you need to know about the watch without extraneous words.

It's a brave company that sanctions the sale of its products in a bag of water

The packaging design and art direction was handled by Ralf Schroder (amongst others) at Scholz & Friends, and he described the creative process behind the packaging on his Behance page.

"Featuring only the company logo and slogan, this packaging thus submits the product to quality control directly at the point of sale and serves as a mark of confidence at the same time," he says. "By being subjected to this visible test of endurance, the watch is able to immediately convince the customers of its particularly high quality."

The packaging looks even more striking at point-of-sale

