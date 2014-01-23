Topics

Go 3D typography trainspotting with this stunning poster design

This poster series by M&C Saatchi aim to promote the travel fare charges on the London rail, tube and bus networks.

M&C Saatchi 3D posters

We'd love to see these on the dreary walls of train stations

Every year, the train prices in the UK increase and whilst this will make most of us shake our fist at the rail companies, these gorgeous posters should ease the pain slightly.

Created to advertise the increase in travel fares on the London rail, tube and bus networks, the posters were crafted by designer and illustrator, Chris LaBrooy. Designed in conjunction with M&C Saatchi in London, the 3D typography pops out from the print.

The colours used are in conjunction with the colours of the rail networks but somehow are brought to life with LaBrooy's typographical flair. We'd love to see these on the dreary walls of train stations.

