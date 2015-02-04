52 artists illustrate the biggest news stories of the year

Sebastien Thibault on the world’s growing wealth gap

We're big fans of OFF Life here at Creative Bloq. The UK street press comic showcase raw and unique talent with their free publication and have also launched projects such as One Thing I Know. Basically, illustration is their game and they're pretty much winning when it comes to bagging the best.

Towards the end of last year, they launched Yellow – a year-long project that will see 52 artists illustrating their take on 52 weeks of news. The series is now 10 weeks in, with OFF Life now sharing their highlights of the year so far.

Favourites include work from Gavin Strange, The Project Twins, Eve Lloyd Knight, Martin Rowson and Sebastien Thibault. Expect to see work from Sofia Niazi, Jean Jullien, Charlotte Mei, Ian Stevenson, Supermundane and David Biskup in the coming weeks. Want to get involved yourself? You still can! Just head to their website.

Gavin Strange on the spate of US civilian killings

Guardian cartoonist Martin Rowson on the Charlie Hebdo attacks pt/1

Guardian cartoonist Martin Rowson on the Charlie Hebdo attacks pt/2

Eve Lloyd Knight on white, male bias at the Oscars

The Project Twins on leaked CIA torture reports

