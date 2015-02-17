Breathtaking illustration series celebrates passion for film

Pedro Almodóvar by Alec Doherty

Little White Lies love movies. Producing a beautifully put-together bi-monthly magazine all about the latest releases, with odes to movies past, the team pride themselves on breath-taking aesthetics. Commissioning original illustrations for each copy, they've decided to put their love of all things film into one breath-taking book.

'What I Love About Movies' brings together answers from over a decade of interviews with actors, directors and filmmakers, answering the simple question of, 'what do you love about movies?' Each answer has been paired with an original illustration, unique to each answer and as of today, you can buy these artworks as prints, starting at just £20.

Including the likes of Richard Linklater, Wes Anderson, Spike Jones, Carey Mulligan and more, the artworks were created by some of the finest talent across the world, including Studio Muti and I Love Dust. You can head to the Little White Lies store now to grab yourself one of the very limited edition prints.

John Hurt by Rupert Smissen

Darren Aronofsky by Luke Drozd

Carey Mulligan by Kelly Thompson

The Coen Brothers by Studio Muti

Juliette Binoche by Kareena Zerefos

Philip Seymour Hoffman by Raid71

Tom Hardy by James Wilson

Frances Ford Coppola by We Buy Your Kids

Spike Jonze by Chris DeLorenzo

