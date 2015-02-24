Bus stops transform into illustrative art galleries

These bus stops in Taiwan get a make-over with beautiful illustrations

If you're lucky, you'll get a fairly inspiring advertisement plastered all over your bus stop; however, showcasing the details for the latest blockbuster or a new energy drink can be a little lack lustre when it comes to creativity. Here, a city in Taiwan decided to turn some of their bus stops into an illustrative, inspired haven.

Created by Whooli Chen, these illustrations were produced specifically for the bus stops, with Chen inspired by the art of collecting. Featuring pastel coated shelves, full of adorable and often strange knick-knacks, the style throughout is a mixture of the serene and the silly.

Placed along the glass of the bus stop, the illustrations will give commuters, tourists and travellers the opportunity to get a little more art in their lives. Showcasing everything from critters to stately homes, the project is a breath of fresh air in an all-too-often mundane setting.

Liked this? Read these!