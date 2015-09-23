Card game pokes fun at the ad industry

There's 29 logos, over 100 cards and even a physical box mock-up

It's no secret that working in advertising is a demanding and often thankless endeavour – until you have a shot at winning an award, that is. All-too-familiar with the industry, Singapore-based creatives Callison Neo and David Goh created a new kind of card game that aims to poke fun at the practise.

"It's called The Award Winning Game, an unapologetic tabletop game about the advertising industry," he begins. "Players are given the chance to run their own ad agencies, working (and sabotaging) their way up to hiring the world's most pretentious creatives, and winning accounts from famous brands... only to throw them away for the shot at winning awards."

The duo have also created dozens of parody logos for the game's design, which you can view over on their blog. Whether you're familiar with the advertising industry or not, this game will surely produce a few laughs for anyone in the creative world.

The game includes cards with content crafted from real stories contributed by industry professionals

It features parodies of real-life brands and award shows

You're able to blackmail and sabotage others to get ahead

