Create fantasy book artwork with the new IFX

Book illustrations are, for most of us, our first and fondest memories of art. Crack the spine of issue 106 and allow Wylie Beckert to show you how to create your own fantasy book artwork - as seen on this issue's stunning front cover.

The world's leading book illustrators explain what attracted them to the form. Brian Froud opens up his sketchbook, sharing secrets of new project Faeries' Tales. And Nick Harris takes new software Mischief for a test drive, creating ogres on an infinite canvas.

Firm favourites

In issue 106, you'll find Q&As on everything from space scenes to fire-breathing rubber ducks, as well as a tour around the headquarters of book publishing company Tor. The team also ask, is fantasy art too violent? Artists on both sides of the argument state their case.

There's all the regular favourites - including the latest news, workshops digital and traditional art reader galleries, a tour around an artist's studio and a 16-page traditional art section.

So, what are you waiting for? Pick up your issue 106 - on sale now!