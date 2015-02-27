Create your own typeface with this new online tool

metaflop might be the most easy-to-use type tool out there

Creating new typefaces for any project can sometimes get a little tedious. There's a bunch of online tools and helpful tips to get you on your way, but this latest offering is one of the best we've come across. Designed and developed by Swiss designers Marco Müller and Alexis Reigel, metaflop is a customisation type tool with usability at the forefront.

Using metafont, metaflop allows you to easily customise a font within the given parameters to generate a large range of font families with very little effort. Worried about all the programming jargon? Fear not – the modulator means you can deal with all that by simply changing sliders or numeric values of the font parameter set.

Your creations can then be downloaded as a webfont package to embed on your homepage. Or, if you prefer, you can download them as opentype postscript fonts (.otf) which can be used on any system in any application supporting otf. Need a little help to get you started? There's loads of pre-made fonts in their library.

[via It's Nice That]

