Cult illustrator Chris (Simpsons artist) pokes fun at the creative industry for Hiive

Chris (Simpsons Artist) collaborated with Hiive to illustrate what it's like to work in the creative industry.

Earlier this year, Ciarán Burke launched Hiive – a 'LinkedIn for designers', that aims to kick-start creative connections within the industry. The Hiive team's latest venture sees them embarking on a creative collaboration with cult illustrator Chris (Simpsons Artist).

Known for his surreal and hilarious creations, the UK-based anonymous artist has amassed a legion of devoted fans. From animations for the BBC to commissions for national newspapers and ironic World Cup t-shirt designs, it's clear that his weird sense of humour has tickled thousands.

Hiive commissioned the artist to highlight the variety of industries represented on their website; from photography to graphic design, Chris' tongue-in-cheek approach will have you in stitches. "His pictures capture some of the more surreal moments that may happen in the day-to-day of the most coveted creative job roles out there," said Burke.

