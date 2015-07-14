Cult illustrator Chris (Simpsons artist) pokes fun at the creative industry for Hiive

Chris SimpsonsArtist brings his humour to Hiive

Earlier this year, Ciarán Burke launched Hiive – a 'LinkedIn for designers', that aims to kick-start creative connections within the industry. The Hiive team's latest venture sees them embarking on a creative collaboration with cult illustrator Chris (Simpsons Artist).

Known for his surreal and hilarious creations, the UK-based anonymous artist has amassed a legion of devoted fans. From animations for the BBC to commissions for national newspapers and ironic World Cup t-shirt designs, it's clear that his weird sense of humour has tickled thousands.

Hiive commissioned the artist to highlight the variety of industries represented on their website; from photography to graphic design, Chris' tongue-in-cheek approach will have you in stitches. "His pictures capture some of the more surreal moments that may happen in the day-to-day of the most coveted creative job roles out there," said Burke.

