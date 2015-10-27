Paper art depicts ghoulish 3D scenes

Paper Dandy's latest project sees horror scenes come to life

Making a living from paper art is a difficult task but thanks to his talents and enthusiasm, Marc Hagan-Guirey aka Paper Dandy has done just that. His latest venture, a book titled Horrogami, sees him recreating horror scenes using Kirigami – the Japanese art of cutting and folding a single sheet of paper to make intricate 3D scenes.

"I've been making Kirigami professionally for almost four years now, but I'm still mesmerised and challenged by the idea of creating an immersive world using only one sheet of paper," he explains. "It never even crossed my mind that this would turn into a career. When my first collection 'Horrorgami' began gaining all of this publicity it was really overwhelming. Giddy is the best way to describe that experience."

Horrogami presents 20 Kirigami projects, all inspired by cult horror tales such as Dracula, Frankenstein, Sleepy Hollow and King Kong, with each featuring step-by-step instruction and a template that can be pulled out of the book. Horrorgami: 20 Gruesome Scenes to Cut and Fold, is available to order here.

Marc's talents can be seen through the intricacy of his sculptures

The lighting is used to create a gorgeous atmosphere

Can you name the horror scenes depicted?

Some are a bit more gruesome than others

