Insites, by Elliot and Keir

The Insites tour promises a relaxed evening in an awesome, unique setting

Prominent web designers Elliot Jay Stocks (elliotjaystocks.com) and Keir Whitaker (keirwhitaker.com) are planning a short series of talks with interesting web people in Manchester, London and Bristol.

Called Insites, the tour aims to be a series of fun, informal discussions about the web industry. The site promises: “No design, no code; just informative and open dialogue on a summer's evening.”



Keir told us: “The idea is to spend an evening chatting to two or three interesting web folk. We'll be discussing their biggest wins, some of their biggest mistakes, the lessons they’ve learned and their views on working in the web industry. The sessions aren't talks in the traditional conference style, more informal chats with plenty of Q + A and audience participation.”



The venues haven’t been announced yet, but Elliot says they’re “really unique” and that the London one is “especially awesome”.



You can sign up to the mailing list here.