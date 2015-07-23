Minimalist icon designs highlight the beauty of Amsterdam

Simplicity shines through with these icon designs

When it comes to icon design, the simpler the better; visability is key. But that doesn't mean you have to be any less creative. Structured line drawing is one way to approach the process, and that's exactly what Netherlands-based illustrator Matthias Wentink has done with his range of Amsterdam icons.

Inspired by the straightline architecture throughout the capital city, Wentink celebrates his country's most beloved spots, with homages to museums, monuments and a range of institutions. As each illustration can be perfectly placed over each spot, the simplicity is inspirational as ever.

Having previously experimented with packaging and logo redesigns, it's clear that Wentink is showcasing some serious creative potential in his early career. Whilst these icon designs were made purely as a personal project, we think his work will be snapped up in no time.

Wentink was inspired by the architecture in his capital city

Each icon design perfecty fits over each building and monument

He expanded the project to include a range of public transport icons

The icons were created for a personal project

Wentink brings the icon designs together for a range of beautiful prints

