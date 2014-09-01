Quirky illustrated alphabet book offers an alternative ABC

"A is for Apple, B is for BORING..." say the authors of new children's alphabet book Alphabetics Patrick and Traci Concepción. Tired of the traditional, the design duo created this an alternate version of the alphabet, featuring creative new letter examples depicted with gorgeous retro-modern, topical illustrations by Dawid Ryski.

There's Stella the sultry seafaring sailor, Neville the nautical nomad, Daisy the dauntless diver and hellion Harlow and her honey Hans, to name a few. Each with a double page spread, the letters, in bold, black type, pop against a pure white background, swiftly followed by a short, creative paragraph explaining the beautiful illustration that graces the page opposite.

As the book's back cover describes, Alphabetics does, indeed, "put the awesome back into alphabet books".