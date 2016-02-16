Review: The Bicycle Colouring Book

This book might not be to everyone's taste, but if you enjoy colouring, cycling, urban art and/or any of the above, you'd be hard pushed to find better.

Chinese illustrator Shan Jiang's unique style shines through in his new colouring book

Colouring books for adults have been around for years. But it's only recently – much due to the success of Scottish illustrator Johanna Basford's Secret Garden title – that people have got their best pencils out for what has become a global movement in meditative coloring.

Following in Basford's footsteps with his own unique take on the craze is Chinese illustrator Shan Jiang with The Bicycle Colouring Book: Journey to the Edge of the World. Published by Laurence King, the book depicts a riderless bike's journey through an unknown world.

If you like the weird and wonderful, then you'll love this book

If you like the weird and wonderful, then you'll love this book. Featuring everything from giant rabbit mountains to whales flying through the sky, each illustration is brilliantly insane. And while the drawings are a sometimes a bit 'out there', there's no denying the artistic talent of Jiang, with each illustration absolutely littered with fine detail, just waiting to be brought to life in colour.

As well as over 100 drawings to keep you busy, the book also includes an almost blank page opposite for readers to use as they see fit. Jiang has added a lovely small touch to these pages, enlisiting the help of animator Dipankar Sengupta to create flip-book illustrations of the bike's feline companion (who appears in every scene).

The Bicycle Coloring Book has over 100 intricate illustrations to keep you busy

But it's not all black and white – stirring your senses right in the middle is a beautiful gatefold spread alread coloured-in to inspire you.

On sale from 01 April 2o16, The Bicycle Colouring Book is currently available for preorder.

The Bicycle Colouring Book