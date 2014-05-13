Slick design concept brings Wikipedia bang up to date

New 'grid view' for Wikipedia's homepage as part of this comprehensive design concept

When it comes to some of the most iconic applications in the world, it can be difficult to picture it with any other design. The likes of Apple's OS X, Gmail and Facebook have all had their fair share of concepts thrown at them but would any of them really work?

Here, German designer George Kvasnikov tackles one of the most popular sites and biggest web brands around. Wikipedia is known for its vast array of user-generated information and facts for just about anything, and less for beautiful or engaging design; Kvasnikov wanted to change that.

"Wikipedia is one of the most visited websites in the world," he explains. "It hasn't been changed or redefined during the last 10 years. This is my attempt to try to make Wikipedia more modern, readable, useful and personal"

The concept's 'cover view' for Wikipedia's homepage

Facebook/Twitter-style header image opens up the user experience

The concept envisions an innovative built-in text editor

See more images from the concept on Behance.

