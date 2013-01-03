A new look for Facebook

Just because you're the world's most famous social network, with a die-cast brand, a squillion members and a feature film, doesn't mean that you should sit on your laurels UX-wise. At least, that's what Brisbane, Australia-based Swede Fred Nerby believes about Facebook.
Art director and designer Nerby has outlined a completely new look and concept for Mark Zuckerberg's global giant on his Behance page, a new responsive desktop and iPad design that has elements of metro design language and a soupçon of the new MySpace, but it emphatically beats with Facebook's heart.
Nerby has designed new login, dashboard, profile and company profile screens, as well as creating an all-new news grid to replace Facebook's news feed and several other redesigned elements all with the purpose of modernising Facebook's tired interface.
Menlo Park will unveil a redesigned news feed on 7 March, with many people guessing whether that will be a mild refresh or a 'news grid' style redesign like Nerby's. We shall just have to wait and see...
Watch this! Fred Nerby's Facebook redesign concept:
Check out the full concept on Nerby's Behance page here.
